Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Posts Earnings Results

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $890.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.14 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 297,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,853. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMI shares. ValuEngine raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.