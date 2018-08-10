SemGroup (SEMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of SemGroup traded down $0.05, reaching $25.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 861,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.90. SemGroup has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.95 to $20.20 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

