Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.69% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -3.67. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

