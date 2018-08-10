Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note published on Thursday. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

“We do not see quarterly earnings as the most meaningful indicator of value for development stage biotechs. Selecta will present data from the Phase 2 trial of SEL-212 for the five monthly dose cohorts at the Rheumatology (ACR) meeting on October 19-24, 2018. We think this is likely the biggest catalyst for the shares in 2018 and we view the probability of success as favorable. Phase 3 trial preparations are underway. A head-to-head trial with standard of care Krystexxa is also planned which we believe could be an important differentiator for SEL-212.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences traded up $0.27, hitting $13.76, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,884. The company has a market cap of $298.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.69% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 254,586 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 235,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

