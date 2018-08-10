Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,277 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $10,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,410,000 after acquiring an additional 612,420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $80.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.