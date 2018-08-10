Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 152.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3,312.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $52.00 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.48.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

