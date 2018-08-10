Sei Investments Co. Buys 346,661 Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,971 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $33,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 4,776.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Investec lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of BHP Billiton opened at $50.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BHP Billiton Limited has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

