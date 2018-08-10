SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Raised to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment traded down $0.21, hitting $25.41, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,579. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.
