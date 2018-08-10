SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Raised to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment traded down $0.21, hitting $25.41, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,579. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

