Seaport Global Securities Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)

Seaport Global Securities set a $25.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Hi-Crush Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.26.

Shares of NYSE HCLP opened at $13.30 on Monday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.56%. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 297.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCLP. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

