Seaport Global Securities Comments on Hi-Crush Partners LP’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HCLP)

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

HCLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.90%. This is a boost from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is currently 297.03%.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

