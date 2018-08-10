Seadrill Partners (SDLP) versus Transocean (RIG) Head-To-Head Review

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Transocean does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.97 billion 1.93 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -206.83 Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.23 $141.20 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transocean and Seadrill Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 4 5 14 0 2.43 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus target price of $12.34, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -99.38% -2.00% -1.08% Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Seadrill Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Transocean on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

