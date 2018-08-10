SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $214.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $193.92 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

