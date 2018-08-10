SeaChange International (SEAC) & Digital Ally (DGLY) Head-To-Head Survey

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaChange International and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaChange International presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and Digital Ally’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $80.27 million 1.35 $13.49 million $0.11 27.73 Digital Ally $12.77 million 1.40 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.67

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International 17.06% -0.37% -0.25% Digital Ally -108.35% -531.26% -75.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Digital Ally on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

