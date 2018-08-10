Seabridge Gold (SA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9118923599866 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on SA. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,171. The stock has a market cap of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of -0.32. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

