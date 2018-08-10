Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn Sells 40,329 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,135,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $506,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

On Monday, June 18th, Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 14,947 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,286,039.88.

NYSE SMG opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,516,000 after buying an additional 442,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $9,979,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.