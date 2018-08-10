Scotiabank Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.42 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

