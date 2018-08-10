Scotiabank Analysts Give Royal Gold (RGLD) a $88.00 Price Target

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given a $88.00 price target by Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins set a $98.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 134.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 240,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138,293 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Royal Gold by 84.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 107,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,431,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,704.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

