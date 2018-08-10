Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $68.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

