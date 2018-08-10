Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Stake Lowered by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF opened at $56.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

