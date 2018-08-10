School Specialty (SCOO) Announces Earnings Results

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter. School Specialty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Shares of School Specialty stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. School Specialty has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $7,992,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

