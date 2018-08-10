Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,020 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.8% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

