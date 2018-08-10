ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Holdings Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,046 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $127,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2,721.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,753 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $218,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.05 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

