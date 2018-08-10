Savills plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.80 (SVS)

Savills plc (LON:SVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Savills opened at GBX 834.50 ($10.80) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Savills has a twelve month low of GBX 837 ($10.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046 ($13.54).

In other news, insider Jeremy C. Helsby sold 30,003 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.05), for a total transaction of £279,327.93 ($361,589.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Savills from GBX 975 ($12.62) to GBX 990 ($12.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, rural, residential, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

