Saul Centers (BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Saul Centers traded up $0.37, hitting $55.56, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 35,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,735. Saul Centers has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $191,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 145.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 38.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.