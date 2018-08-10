Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €81.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €98.54 ($114.58) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

