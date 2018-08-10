Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €81.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €98.54 ($114.58) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

