Sandy Spring Bank Purchases New Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 240.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.