Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDL)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 557,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,304,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,277,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.03 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

