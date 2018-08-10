Sally Beauty (SBH) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. beau lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 3,215,986 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 8,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 245,096 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

