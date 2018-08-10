salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 601,048 shares valued at $81,897,855. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 322.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.