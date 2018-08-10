salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

In related news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $25,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and have sold 601,048 shares valued at $81,897,855. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

