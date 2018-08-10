salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $2,156,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $2,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $702,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $740,350.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.86, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $735,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $1,468,700.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $1,473,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,459,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $145.82 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 158.73, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

