salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $1,436,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Keith Block sold 9,604 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $1,397,285.96.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $1,379,500.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $1,471,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,421,100.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Keith Block sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $2,783,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,393,900.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,343,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $1,383,100.00.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $145.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.73, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,328,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $700,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

