Salem Media Group (SALM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.65 million.

Shares of Salem Media Group traded down $0.35, hitting $3.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $27,281.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Noble Financial downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

