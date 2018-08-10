Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 731,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,531. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $1,097,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $501,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,969,816 shares of company stock valued at $456,423,773.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

