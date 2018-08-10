Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $399,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,969,816 shares of company stock worth $456,423,773.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

