Saia (SAIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Saia traded down $0.05, reaching $76.70, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.78. Saia has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.