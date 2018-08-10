SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/14/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SAGE traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,178. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.88.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,777,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

