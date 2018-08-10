Safeway (SWY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.11

Media coverage about Safeway (NYSE:SWY) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeway earned a daily sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 42.4884779335985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Safeway opened at $35.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Safeway has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $40.25.

About Safeway

Safeway Inc, is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services.

