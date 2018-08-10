Safeway (SWY) Bond Prices Fall 2.4%

An issue of Safeway Inc (NYSE:SWY) bonds fell 2.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2031. The debt is now trading at $100.63 and was trading at $98.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Shares of Safeway opened at $35.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Safeway Inc has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

About Safeway

Safeway Inc, is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services.

