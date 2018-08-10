RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,145 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 9.73% of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn by 11,522.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 175,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn in the second quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0124 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

