RPC (RES) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about RPC (NYSE:RES) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPC earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.087552606475 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RPC stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. RPC has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. RPC’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RPC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

