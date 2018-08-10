Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.35

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 44738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

RBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $152,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 89.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

