Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of RBS stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 203,114 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 902,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 121,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 585,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 263,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

