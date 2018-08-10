Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.88) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 268.40 ($3.47) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a GBX 325 ($4.21) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 290.56 ($3.76).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05), reaching GBX 247.90 ($3.21), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 17,870,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.94).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

