Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.88) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 268.40 ($3.47) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a GBX 325 ($4.21) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 290.56 ($3.76).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05), reaching GBX 247.90 ($3.21), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 17,870,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.94).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

