Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

CVS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $190,701,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

