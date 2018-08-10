Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ SQLV opened at $30.39 on Friday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

