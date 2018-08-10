Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Genel Energy (GENL)

Genel Energy (LON:GENL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.14) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities cut Genel Energy to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 150 ($1.94) to GBX 287 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.14 ($2.58).

Shares of Genel Energy opened at GBX 275 ($3.56) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.16).

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

