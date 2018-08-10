Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN opened at €65.56 ($76.23) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($63.38) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($82.69).

