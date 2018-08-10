Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Amigo (AMGO)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGO. Numis Securities started coverage on Amigo in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Amigo in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amigo in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 335 ($4.34) price objective on the stock.

Get Amigo alerts:

Shares of AMGO traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.70). 31,339 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In other news, insider Richard Stanley Price sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £31,641.50 ($40,959.87).

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.