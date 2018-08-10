Royal Bank of Canada Has $312,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares opened at $52.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

